$20 million awarded to Kansas programs focused on keeping families together

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $20 million has been awarded to organizations in Kansas for programs that are meant to keep families together and children out of foster care.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that to reinforce her commitment to children and families in the Sunflower State, a new set of Family First Prevention Grants which total nearly $20 million have been awarded. These grants will create and help programs grow that are meant to keep families together and prevent children from entering foster care.

Gov. Kelly noted that current Family First Prevention programs have proven successful and have helped more than 3,000 children in Kansas remain with their families and stay out of foster care.

“Family First programs have been proven to keep families together, improving outcomes for our children long-term and saving our state money down the road. They have contributed to the nearly 20% drop in the total number of children in foster care since the start of my administration,” Kelly said. “That’s why we have worked across the aisle to direct both state and federal funding to expanding these successful programs.”

In 2019, Kelly said Kansas became one of the first states to implement the Family First Prevention Services Act, bipartisan federal legislation that allows states to direct federal foster care money to prevention programs meant to keep families together.

The Governor indicated that the Kansas Department of Children and Families has used these funds to treat mental health, build parent skills, prevent substance use and aid family members who serve as primary caregivers.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work DCF and our partner agencies have done on behalf of Kansas families,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “We know that Family First programs are a primary factor in the overall reduction in foster children in Kansas, with nearly 90% of children who received the services remaining at home with their families without the need for foster care.”

Kelly said the new grants expand the number of providers from 11 to 14 and the Multisystemic Therapy system statewide. They will also fund new substance use disorder services and parent-skill-building partners as well as include new primary prevention programs.

The Governor said the following organizations have been awarded funds:

  • Substance Use Prevention
AgencyEvidence-Based ProgramAward
DCCCASubstance Treatment and Recovery Teams$921,606
Kansas Children’s Service LeagueParent-Child Assistance Program $310,344.98
KVCStrengthening Families$200,000
Saint Francis MinistriesSeeking Safety$700,00
  • Parent Skill-building
AgencyEvidence-Based ProgramAward
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services, Inc. Family Mentoring$414,353.92
Great CircleHealthy Families America$395,475
Kansas Children’s Service LeagueHealthy Families America$1,555,000
Foster Adopt ConnectFostering Prevention$543,134
Kansas Parents as Teachers Association Parents as Teachers Bright Futures Program$1,000,000
Saint Francis MinistriesFamily-Centered Treatment$4,798,000
  • Mental Health
AgencyEvidence-Based ProgramAward
Community Solutions, Inc.Multisystemic Therapy$6,409,472
TFI Family ServicesParent-Child Interaction Therapy$1,150,000
  • Kinship Navigation
AgencyEvidence-Based ProgramAward
Kansas Legal ServicesKids 2 Kin$324,158
  • Primary Prevention Programs
AgencyEvidence-Based ProgramAward
Kansas Legal ServicesParent Advocate Program$1,094,577
Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s OfficeCommunity Support Specialist$85,359

