Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

With the Chiefs Super Bowl win, KCPS cancels classes for Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some great news for students who are Chiefs fans!

Not only did the Chiefs pull off a Super Bowl comeback victory, but a parade scheduled means that Kansas City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The school district added that should the parade be canceled for any reason, schools will be open.

Classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13.

For the latest Super Bowl coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
WATCH LIVE: Postgame coverage as Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years
Rally House in Mission, Kansas, was stocked with Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise following the...
The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl! Here’s where you can get official merchandise
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, middle, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, left,...
Reid squashes retirement rumors following second Super Bowl win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP