We Are The Champions!: The Morning After

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether it’s a dynasty in the making or just an incredible multi-year run, Kansas City and Chiefs Nation can take a breath and enjoy the fact that the Chiefs are once against Super Bowl champions!

It’s the team’s second title in four years, and their third trip to the big game since 2020. Fans hope for more in the future, but for now, all the focus is on celebrating a much-earned championship that Chiefs players, staffers and fans have been longing for since they got their first recent taste back in Super Bowl LV in 2020.

As dawn breaks on a new day, a legacy is cemented and a city rejoices. We’ve got you covered this morning on your Chiefs coverage, including:

The plays that swung the game.

Mitch Holthus’ iconic radio call in the game’s final seconds.

What we know about plans for Wednesday’s victory parade

Reporter Nathan Brennan live at KCI as Chiefs fans make their way back from Phoenix

Sports Legend Neal Jones live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

What players and coaches had to say after the victory.

Where you can get your Chiefs Super Bowl Champions merchandise!

And plenty of other Chiefs Super Bowl aftermath coverage on this Victory Monday!:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.