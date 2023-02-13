We Are The Champions!: The Day After

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether it’s a dynasty in the making or just an incredible multi-year run, Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom can take a breath and enjoy the fact that the Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions!

It’s the team’s second title in four years, and their third trip to the big game since 2020. Fans hope for more in the future, but for now, all the focus is on celebrating a much-earned championship that Chiefs players, staffers and fans have been longing for since they got their first recent taste back in Super Bowl LV in 2020.

As dawn breaks on a new day, a legacy is cemented and a city rejoices. We’ve got you covered this morning on your Chiefs coverage, including:

