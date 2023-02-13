Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Aging & Style
By KCBS Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KCBS) - Disturbing video shows a woman apparently deliberately smashing into multiple cars in a California parking lot and nearly running over people who tried to stop her.

The Thursday incident started when a woman in a black SUV was allegedly slamming into cars and nearly hitting pedestrians in the parking lot of an office building in Mission Viejo. Eleven cars were damaged in the parking lot and on a nearby road.

“She was doing reverse, forward, reverse, forward, you know, so she kind of knew what she was doing,” witness Christina Patane said. “And then, she would see someone, and she would just hit it, go straight towards them.”

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies later identified the driver as 33-year-old Aria Martin. She is accused of driving under the influence of drugs, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and reckless driving.

The victims of the out-of-control driver ran out of their offices, screaming, as they recorded the incident. Suha Sleibi was one of those who almost got hit when she scrambled to get to her new Honda.

“I did not think she was going to hit me, honestly. I thought by standing there, that was going to deter her. Unfortunately, it had the opposite effect, and she came charging at me and that’s when I jumped,” Sleibi said.

Thousands of dollars of damage was done to Sleibi’s car and also to Simon Wong’s brand new Toyota. As the latter confronted Martin, she gave him the middle finger.

“She made no sense. She floor[ed] her car. She almost hit me, and I tried to make sense of what happened. My hand was bleeding,” Wong said.

Seconds later, a dentist who works nearby made an attempt to put an end to the madness by running to the driver’s door. His staff yelled for him to back off, afraid he’d be hurt, too.

Martin finally sped off, and officials say she was stopped by California Highway Patrol on the 5 Freeway. She is being held in jail on $25,000 bail, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

