Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, wide receiver Mecole Hardman became a father.
At 4:17 a.m. Monday morning, Hardman tweeted, “He’s HERE,” along with a bevy of exclamation marks and emojis.
On Sunday morning, Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend’s water had broken. That same morning, Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls.
Hardman, who did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles during Kansas City’s 38-35 victory, was active on Twitter during the game, riding the highs and lows of the 10-point comeback victory along with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.
