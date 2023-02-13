Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win

It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick Allegretti. Allegretti's wife gave birth to twins early Sunday, while Hardman tweeted his girlfriend was in labor. (AP Photos)(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, wide receiver Mecole Hardman became a father.

At 4:17 a.m. Monday morning, Hardman tweeted, “He’s HERE,” along with a bevy of exclamation marks and emojis.

On Sunday morning, Hardman tweeted that his girlfriend’s water had broken. That same morning, Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Hardman, who did not play against the Philadelphia Eagles during Kansas City’s 38-35 victory, was active on Twitter during the game, riding the highs and lows of the 10-point comeback victory along with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
BLOG: Chiefs beat Eagles, 38-35, win second Super Bowl in four years
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl

Latest News

Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
New York Post
How front pages across the country reported the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory
Your Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champs!
Hear Mitch Holthus’ radio call as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
We Are The Champions!: The Day After