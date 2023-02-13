Reid squashes retirement rumors following second Super Bowl win

PHOENIX (KCTV) - After coaching the Kansas City Chiefs to his second Super Bowl victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stuck a fork in the retirement rumblings surrounding him ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“If they’ll have me, I’m sticking around,” Reid said following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City trailed 24-14 at halftime and scored on every offensive possession of the second half, coming from behind for the third Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII MVP after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

247 wins (5th most all-time)

22 playoff wins (2nd most all-time)

10 conference title games

4 Super Bowl appearances

2 Super Bowl wins



Where does Andy Reid rank among the best Head Coaches of all? pic.twitter.com/JcZ2y8R3Kk — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Kansas City already is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas. DraftKings set the Chiefs’ odds at +600.

