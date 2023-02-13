Parking passes at WW1 Memorial sold out for Parade Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

It marked the third Super Bowl title in Chiefs history, the second in the last five years.

A parade for the NFL’s champions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, and it is expected to bring about 500,000 people to the downtown area.

On Monday, the National WWI Museum and Memorial announced they will sell discounted admission passes at a rate of $10 the day of the parade.

The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans also had the opportunity to reserve parking passes for the Southeast lawn at $35. Those were sold out by 2:30 p.m. Monday.

ALSO READ: Kansas City area school districts cancel classes for day of Chiefs parade

UPDATE: Parking passes for the @Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade are now SOLD OUT.

❤️Park downtown & take the @kcstreetcar

💛 @RideKCTransit or @RideKCBike

Note: Rideshare arrival & departure should be set blocks away from downtown as traffic will be difficult. — National WWI Museum (@TheWWImuseum) February 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.