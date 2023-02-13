Aging & Style
Parking passes at WW1 Memorial sold out for Parade Day

Chiefs parade
Chiefs parade(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

It marked the third Super Bowl title in Chiefs history, the second in the last five years.

A parade for the NFL’s champions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, and it is expected to bring about 500,000 people to the downtown area.

On Monday, the National WWI Museum and Memorial announced they will sell discounted admission passes at a rate of $10 the day of the parade.

The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fans also had the opportunity to reserve parking passes for the Southeast lawn at $35. Those were sold out by 2:30 p.m. Monday.

ALSO READ: Kansas City area school districts cancel classes for day of Chiefs parade

