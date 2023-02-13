Aging & Style
Officer hospitalized after suffering gunshot wound at KCPD HQ

File - A police officer was shot Sunday evening.
File - A police officer was shot Sunday evening.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A police officer suffered a gunshot wound Sunday evening at Kansas City Police Headquarters.

The police department stated that just before 9:30 p.m. at the headquarters in the 1100 block of Locust Street, the officer was shot and rushed to a hospital. The police officer was said to have sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information was released, and police were not yet aware of where the shot came from, as of 12:30 a.m. Monday.

