Motorcycle officer & driver injured in crash during traffic stop in Independence

A motorcycle officer and a driver were injured Monday morning when they were hit by a driver on...
A motorcycle officer and a driver were injured Monday morning when they were hit by a driver on 291 Highway.(Independence Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence motorcycle officer and a driver were injured Monday morning when a car crashed while the officer was engaged in a traffic stop.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. just off of northbound 291 Highway, north of 23rd Street. The officer had a vehicle stopped off of the right shoulder for a traffic violation, when another northbound vehicle hit the officer’s motorcycle and the vehicle that was stopped, according to the Independence Police Department.

The officer suffered minor injuries, and one of the drivers was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

There was no other information available on potential citations or a cause of the crash.

