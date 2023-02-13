Monday highs up around 60. Parade forecast looking good for later this week.

High pressure is dominating our area on this Super Bowl Victory Monday! This means mostly-sunny to partly-sunny skies through the afternoon. While high pressure transfers to the east throughout the day, wind out of the south will build gradually. This will increase afternoon temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Behind high pressure is a new area of low pressure that is currently within New Mexico. By Monday night, this low pressure system will lift north into Colorado and then begin transferring into the Central Plains.

Widespread rainfall will be frequent throughout the beginning of Tuesday and clear into the evening. Isolated, heavy downpours and weak thunderstorm activity cannot be ruled out. Please take caution on the roads due to slick conditions or potential ponding. Forecast models indicate rainfall totals ranging between a quarter-of-an-inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch. During the rain event, especially by noon and moving forward, wind gusts may range between 35 and 40 mph.

Though a rainy, windy Valentine’s Day is expected, this storm system should move out just in time for our Super Bowl champions’ return to the city. Wednesday’s forecast, especially for the parade, looks promising, with partly-cloudy to mostly-cloudy skies expected, and temperatures hovering within the lower and middle 40s during the time of the parade.

Yet again, a new storm system develops from the west and transfers into the Missouri River Valley by Wednesday overnight into Thursday. This particular storm system is expected to be cold, which will allow for a wintry mix and snow showers. Accumulations are forecasted between 1 and 3 inches, with the metro expecting between 1 inch and 1.5 inches. Once the storm system passes, temperatures drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday.

Friday, we will continue with chilly temperatures in the upper 30s, but rebound dramatically for the weekend into the lower and upper 50s.

