KU up, K-State stalls and Mizzou just misses latest AP Poll

FILE: Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE: Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - All three local schools were relevant in the AP Poll again this week.

A week of wins for the Kansas Jayhawks moved Bill Self and company up four spots in the latest Associated Press Poll, arriving at No. 5 in the nation on Monday.

Kansas defeated Texas on Monday night in Lawrence when the Longhorns were ranked No. 5 in the nation. On Saturday, they went to Norman and defeated Oklahoma, 78-55. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks travel to Stillwater to take on Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

The Kansas State Wildcats defeated TCU on Tuesday night and traveled to Lubbock to lost to Texas Tech on Saturday. Their 1-1 week resulted in no change to their status in this week’s rankings, where they remained No. 12 in the poll. Kansas State travels to Norman Tuesday night.

Missouri, which went 2-0 during the week and defeated then No. 6 Tennessee on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, received the most votes of any team that did not make it into the top 25. The Tigers travel to Auburn on Tuesday night.

