KC Streetcar will adjust service for the parade

KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Streetcar will adjust service for Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration parade.

Kansas City will host the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at noon and the victory rally will follow at Union Station.

In response to safety considerations, the KC Streetcar will replace streetcar vehicle service with two RideKC Bus Links starting at 6:00 a.m. The Union Station, City Market, River Market North, and River Market West streetcar stops will be closed to service.

The RideKC Bus links will operate along Main Street, stopping at the following designated streetcar stops:

  • North Loop at 7th & Main
  • Library at 9th & Main
  • Metro Center at 12th & Main
  • Power & Light at 14th & Main
  • Kauffman Center at 16th & Main
  • Crossroads at 19th & Main

KC Streetcar vehicle service will resume, once it is safe, after the parade.

