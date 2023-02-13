Kansas City area school districts cancel classes for day of Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some great news for students who are Chiefs fans!

Not only did the Chiefs pull off a Super Bowl comeback victory, but a parade scheduled means that Kansas City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The school district added that should the parade be canceled for any reason, schools will be open.

Classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13.

Other school districts announcing they will be closed Wednesday include:

Lee’s Summit

Olathe

Shawnee Mission

Raymore-Peculiar

Grain Valley

Blue Valley

North KC

Kearney

