Kansas City area school districts cancel classes for day of Chiefs parade

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some great news for students who are Chiefs fans!

Not only did the Chiefs pull off a Super Bowl comeback victory, but a parade scheduled means that Kansas City Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The school district added that should the parade be canceled for any reason, schools will be open.

Classes will be in full session Monday, Feb. 13.

Other school districts announcing they will be closed Wednesday include:

  • Lee’s Summit
  • Olathe
  • Shawnee Mission
  • Raymore-Peculiar
  • Grain Valley
  • Blue Valley
  • North KC
  • Kearney

