Johnson County to begin enforcing truck traffic restrictions

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County will start enforcing truck traffic restrictions for select narrow gravel and chip seal roads in unincorporated Johnson County on Monday, Feb. 20, the County announced Monday.

A map released by Johnson County on Monday featured the designated roads that will not allow vehicles with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating or Gross Combination Weight Rating of 16,000 pounds or greater. “No truck” signs will be posted in those areas.

Johnson County released a map Monday of roads that will start enforcing truck traffic restrictions. (Johnson County Kansas)

The County said violations will lead to a $200 fine, and violations will be enforced by various city, county and state law enforcement agencies.

Exceptions will include local trucks (the delivery or carry of goods, services, wares, or other products to and from the designated roadways), emergency vehicles, agricultural vehicles and road or public utility vehicles.

Residents are allowed to call the non-emergency dispatch number to report trucks they believe are in non-compliance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.