Governor Kelly wins first legal bet in Kansas, donates winnings

FILE: Governor Laura Kelly’s $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both...
FILE: Governor Laura Kelly's $15 wager opened sports gambling in the Sunflower State, both in-person and via apps.(Governor Laura Kelly/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Governor Laura Kelly is 1-0 in her first sports bet. After placing the first legal sports wager in the state of Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, Kelly cashed that winning ticket on Sunday.

Kelly, who placed $15 -- in honor of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +1000 odds, netted $165 in winnings from the bet. On Monday, the Governor announced that she would donate the $165 to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Mahomes’ non-profit foundation dedicated to improving the lives of children.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly attends Super Bowl 57 to watch the Chiefs bring home their second victory during her time in office on Feb. 12, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)

“It turns out the Chiefs are always a good bet,” Kelly said. “I chose my wager in September because I believe in Patrick Mahomes and the team. They are the reason I won this bet, and I’m more than happy to give my winnings to support all the good work Patrick is doing throughout the Kansas City community.”

The original bet from Kelly was made at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

