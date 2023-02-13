FORECAST: Rain arrives early Tuesday morning

What a beautiful weekend and start to the work week we had! We have dry and mild conditions in place for the time being. This begins to change overnight. Our next storm system pushes in from the southwest soon. We will first notice more cloud coverage, then the outer band of spotty rain should lift through from 2-4 a.m. on Tuesday. The activity looks spotty early but becomes much more widespread later in the morning and into the lunch hour. This will stay all rain.

A lull in the action Tuesday afternoon will give way to a slim shot at a few thunderstorms under the center of the low as it passes overhead. There is a super slim chance for a storm that fires up to become marginally severe with small-end hail and gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday are in the lower to mid-50s with gusty winds switching from southwest to southeast. Gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour.

The parade looks just fine weather-wise on Wednesday. Temperatures should be in the mid-40s for the afternoon. Late Wednesday into early Thursday we need to watch for another storm quickly on the heels. This one is going to pull cooler air into the region. Temperatures will dip below freezing, so a period of snow showers is going to be possible in Kansas City. I will say, it looks like the heaviest band of snow will stay up to the north of the city, across far northeast Kansas and far northwest Missouri. This zone is where multiple inches of snow and travel concerns will be possible. With this, the farther south you are, the lower your snow chances for late Wednesday into early Thursday. We need to keep a close eye on this. Friday stays chilly, but warmer air makes a comeback into the upcoming weekend.

