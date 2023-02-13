Day after winning Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes enjoys Disneyland with family
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!”
Along with his wife Brittany, Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes visited Disneyland on Monday.
Mahomes took a family photo with his family and shared the image on social media.
