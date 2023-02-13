The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl! Here’s where you can get official merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A double-digit comeback is in the books! The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 38-35 Sunday evening over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

Back in Chiefs Kingdom, thousands of fans flocked to watch parties and celebrated following the end of the game.

The Rally House store in Mission, Kansas, was stocked and ready to roll the second the clock red zeroes.

THE CHIEFS HAVE WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!! Rally House employees in Mission are getting those shirts out quick!!! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/sd0hq7sPXU — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 13, 2023

The lines of fans quickly snaked out of the store and around the building, as was the case with many of the locations.

Okay so….I did not realize how long the line is outside the Rally House in Mission, KS!! Check it out baby!!! LET’S GO CHIEFS!!! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/q33yZD4DGP — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 13, 2023

Rally House locations will be open as long as customers are inside Sunday night, or until they run out of gear. For locations and hours, or to shop online, click here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also stocked with Chiefs Super Bowl LVII championship merchandise, as is Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.