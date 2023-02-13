Aging & Style
The Chiefs have won the Super Bowl! Here’s where you can get official merchandise

Rally House in Mission, Kansas, was stocked with Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise following the...
Rally House in Mission, Kansas, was stocked with Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise following the team's win Sunday evening.(Greg Payne, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A double-digit comeback is in the books! The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 38-35 Sunday evening over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

Back in Chiefs Kingdom, thousands of fans flocked to watch parties and celebrated following the end of the game.

The Rally House store in Mission, Kansas, was stocked and ready to roll the second the clock red zeroes.

The lines of fans quickly snaked out of the store and around the building, as was the case with many of the locations.

Rally House locations will be open as long as customers are inside Sunday night, or until they run out of gear. For locations and hours, or to shop online, click here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also stocked with Chiefs Super Bowl LVII championship merchandise, as is Academy Sports + Outdoors.

