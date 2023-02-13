All KC Pet Project dog adoptions are free, thanks to Chiefs Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win in a unique way that he hopes will help Kansas City area shelter pets.

The Chiefs D-lineman is teaming up with the Ziwi pet food company to sponsor all dogs at KC Pet Project, making all dog adoptions there free. Those adopting those animals will also receive free swag bags, Nnadi announced following the Super Bowl.

Click here to see all KC Pet Project adoptable dogs.

Click here to see more about the Derrick Nnadi Foundation and Ziwi.

KC Pet Project released the following statement following Nnadi’s tweet:

KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that KC defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi, and Ziwi Pets are choosing to celebrate the win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!

We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick Nnadi and ZIWI with so many dogs finding their homes, and now all 264 dogs that are available for adoption are sponsored by them until they are adopted. ZIWI is also providing swag bags with all dog adoptions.

