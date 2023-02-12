Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Even though Valentine’s Day is near, love seems to be coasting in the state of Missouri. A study finds that marriage in Missouri has dropped by four percent since 2011.

Missouri also ranked as the ninth lowest percentage rate of people who never married.

Even though marriage in Missouri has dropped, divorce has also dropped by 17 percent since 2011. Women earning $75,000 or more a year have a higher divorce rate than men who earn over $100,000. Coincidently those men have a higher marriage rate.

