Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona

Sunday's game will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has come to the Valley.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!

Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!

Fast forwarding 12 years to 2008, the Super Bowl came back to the Valley, a few years after State Farm Stadium opened in Glendale for Super Bowl 42. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots took on Eli Manning and the New York Giants. The Pats were heavy favorites in the game but left the stadium defeated by the Giants after an upset. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers played the Halftime Show.

The most recent time was in 2015, with downtown Phoenix lighting up with “Super Bowl Central.” The then University of Phoenix Stadium hosted Super Bowl 49. Tom Brady and the Patriots were back in the Valley, this time taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in a game that many of us remember for Seattle’s critical error of throwing the ball instead of running it in for a game-winning touchdown. The play ended with an interception, and the Patriots took the win. Katy Perry performed the halftime show featuring a guest appearance by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. Of course, the rogue left shark took the limelight.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday