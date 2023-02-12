Pedestrian crash in Pettis County injures man
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man was injured in a pedestrian crash in Pettis County on Saturday night.
The man suffered serious injuries after being struck by an 82-year-old man driving a 2022 Ford Maverick on Missouri Highway 65.
The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 26-year-old man injured was transported to a hospital. The crash report said the man was walking near the right edge of the roadway when he was hit.
