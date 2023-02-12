Pedestrian crash in Pettis County injures man

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man was injured in a pedestrian crash in Pettis County on Saturday night.

The man suffered serious injuries after being struck by an 82-year-old man driving a 2022 Ford Maverick on Missouri Highway 65.

The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old man injured was transported to a hospital. The crash report said the man was walking near the right edge of the roadway when he was hit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.