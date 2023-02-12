Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Pedestrian crash in Pettis County injures man

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man was injured in a pedestrian crash in Pettis County on Saturday night.

The man suffered serious injuries after being struck by an 82-year-old man driving a 2022 Ford Maverick on Missouri Highway 65.

The crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 26-year-old man injured was transported to a hospital. The crash report said the man was walking near the right edge of the roadway when he was hit.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Go Eagles!’

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Two men were arrested Sunday morning after shots were fired in Mission, Kansas.
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday