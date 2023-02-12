Aging & Style
Harmon helps Texas Tech top No. 12 Kansas State 71-63

Kansas State's Desi Sills passes the ball around Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon (23) and Fardaws...
Kansas State's Desi Sills passes the ball around Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon (23) and Fardaws Aimaq (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.

The Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) held the Wildcats to two field goals in the game’s final four minutes as they extended a 62-61 lead at the 2:15 mark.

Jaylon Tyson added another huge basket for Tech with a tip-in that pushed the advantage to 64-61, setting the stage for Harmon’s slashing drive between defenders as the Red Raiders rebounded from a last-second road loss to Oklahoma State.

Kevin Obanor added four free throws in the final 37 seconds and Harmon converted one of two as Tech held off the Wildcats, who got only a pair of free throws and layup from Markquis Nowell in the final two plus minutes.

Kansas State (19-6, 7-5) edged as close as one point throughout the second half, but Tech answered with key baskets to maintain the lead. The Wildcats were led by Nowell’s 18 points. Desi Sills added 12 points.

Lamar Washington added 13 points for Texas Tech while Tyson and Obanor contributed 11 and 10, respectively.

The Red Raiders took control in the final moments of the first half, outscoring the Wildcats 10-1 in the final moments and turning a 25-23 deficit into a 33-26 advantage. Harmon sparked the flurry, scoring seven of his nine first-half points.

Kansas State had claimed the 25-23 lead on a layup by Sills, but Tech responded quickly as Harmon converted a 3-pointer, a driving basket and a shot from the corner, and Jaylon Tyson added a 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE:

Kansas State struggled from the field throughout the game. The Wildcats converted just under 35 percent of their shots in the first half, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range. The woes continued after intermission with the Wildcats finishing 19 of 54 overall (35.2 percent) and 6 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc. Between the turnovers and the cold shooting night, the Wildcats were unable to overcome the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech knocked off its second nationally ranked opponent on its home floor with its most complete effort this season against a Big 12 foe. The Raiders took the lead late in the first half, forcing 14 Wildcat turnovers, and led the rest of the way. Overall, the Tech defense harassed Kansas State into 23 turnovers, leading to a handful of transition baskets and keeping Tech in front.

UP NEXT:

Kansas State is back on the road at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Oklahoma.

Texas Tech will host its second consecutive nationally ranked foe, battling No. 5 Texas on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

