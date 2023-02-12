Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in their third Super Bowl in four years. As they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, follow along with live updates here in KCTV’s gameday blog.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Go Eagles!’

Latest News

Pedestrian crash in Pettis County injures man
Two men were arrested Sunday morning after shots were fired in Mission, Kansas.
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
Study finds that marriage and divorce is down in Missouri
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday