FORECAST: Warmer Super Bowl Sunday with slight breeze

High pressure remains in control of our weather which will allow us to get even warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s with a stiff southwest wind between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Gusts could get as high as 25 mph at times. Clouds thicken Sunday night into Monday as a cold front sweeps through. Outside of a very brief and isolated shower, most areas stay dry as it passes through. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler by Monday afternoon, but still well above normal for this time of year.

Then our focus will turn to a storm system that will develop out west. This will bring widespread rain to the area for a good part of Tuesday. Showers will eventually taper off late Tuesday night with mostly dry weather on Wednesday. But shortly after another system arrives bringing a chance for a few showers very early Thursday before a quick changeover to snow. The best chance for measurable snow at this moment looks to stay far north of the metro. Once this system exits we’ll be dry and cool for the remainder of the workweek.

