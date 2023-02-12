Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Edwards-Helaire inactive for Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with quarterback Patrick...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their active lineup for Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City released its list of inactives just over an hour before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Along with Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell and Austin Reiter are inactive. Both participated in the Super Bowl’s Kansas City played against San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Edwards-Helaire has not played for the Chiefs since Kansas City’s Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a high ankle sprain in that game.

Kickoff against the Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs take on Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Reid’s last ride? Report says Chiefs coach has ‘decision to make’ following Super Bowl
AP Most Valuable Player Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes accepts his award on tape during...
Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday