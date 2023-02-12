Edwards-Helaire inactive for Super Bowl

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their active lineup for Super Bowl LVII.

Kansas City released its list of inactives just over an hour before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are our inactives for #SBLVII:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

Along with Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell and Austin Reiter are inactive. Both participated in the Super Bowl’s Kansas City played against San Francisco and Tampa Bay.

Edwards-Helaire has not played for the Chiefs since Kansas City’s Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a high ankle sprain in that game.

Kickoff against the Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

