Edwards-Helaire inactive for Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their active lineup for Super Bowl LVII.
Kansas City released its list of inactives just over an hour before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Along with Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell and Austin Reiter are inactive. Both participated in the Super Bowl’s Kansas City played against San Francisco and Tampa Bay.
Edwards-Helaire has not played for the Chiefs since Kansas City’s Week 11 game at the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a high ankle sprain in that game.
Kickoff against the Eagles is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.
