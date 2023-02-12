Bright and sunny forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We made nice strides in the temperature department on Saturday, and we will add even more on Sunday. Our wind picks up a bit today out of the southwest from 10-20 mph, that helps us bring in some warmer air to the region. Most of us can expect highs in the 50s today, with those along and south of I-70 getting closer to the 60 degree mark. Sunshine is expected to start, with some extra clouds filtering in later in the day. Any backyard BBQ’s or watch parties you have look great today! By kickoff, our temperatures here in KC will be in the lower 50s. We cool to the lower 40s by the time you drive home. GO CHIEFS!

We stay quiet and warm on Monday. Temperatures will again make a run into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Later in the day, our clouds begin to increase out ahead of our next storm system. That next system really increases our rain chances on Tuesday. We will stay warm enough with this one for all rain. This could drop some healthy totals, from 0.50″ to up to 1″ in spots. We have a lull in the action on Wednesday before another storm system is quick to move in. I have some bigger questions with the second storm. Looks like early Thursday a shot of colder air arrives with the storm. This means a rain/snow mix could transition to snow. Latest model trends want to keep the bigger impacts just off to our north, so we will keep a close eye on any shifts. Still, some snow showers will be possible as of now. Not expecting anything huge at this time for the KC Metro. Colder Thursday and Friday, but 50s are back by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.