Bank robber and Chiefs super fan ‘Chiefsaholic’ out on bail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who robbed a Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union, a bank in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been able to make bail and now plans to head west, much to the dismay of his victim.

Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,” was released from custody at a jail in Oklahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2023. Payton Garcia, a bank teller at the bank that Babudar was caught by police robbing, released a statement Saturday.

Babudar’s bail was originally set at $200,000 after he was booked Dec. 16, and charged with robbery with a firearm, assault while masked or disguised, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, and threatening a violent act.

“I’m shocked that the district attorney and judges allowed this criminal out on bail after robbing a bank,” said Garcia, who worked as a bank teller for the past five years. The statement came via a release from her attorney Frank Frasier. “That day changed my life. I have never feared for my life like that before.”

Frasier said, “the justice system failed my client here.”

Babudar gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game. His arrest in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans.

In September, when sports gambling became legal in the state of Kansas, Babudar tweeted from his @Chiefsaholic account two bet slips showing large wagers on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and for the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

On Thursday night, Mahomes won the second MVP award of his career and Babudar’s $5,000 bet won, netting him $45,000 in profits.

According to court documents, Babudar applied through lawyers on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2023, to travel to Phoenix, Arizona, for a “family vacation.” On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Babudar’s $5,000 Super Bowl ticket would bring back $50,000 in winnings along with the original bet.

“I can’t believe he was allowed to make bail,” Garcia said. “I’m concerned for my safety and the safety of my family knowing he’s out of jail.”

