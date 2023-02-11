Aging & Style
TikTok gets in on the Super Bowl fun

People have their photo taken with signage for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team while...
People have their photo taken with signage for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team while visiting a display Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is.

A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.

The Eagles trail with a total of 95 million views, using popular hashtags such as #philadelphiaeagles, #gobirds and #eaglesvschiefs.

Super-star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is winning in popularity by a landslide over fellow teammate, Patrick Mahomes; Travis’ brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In a video recorded by a fan and posted on TikTok, Hurts can be seen standing on the sideline with a headset on chewing a piece of gum.

However, where the Chiefs win in popularity by many viewers, the Eagles come out on top with their fan base being a younger demographic by over 60 percent.

Super Bowl LVII is set to become one of the most exciting and memorable championship games to date. It will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. CT.

