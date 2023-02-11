TikTok gets in on the Super Bowl fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is.

A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.

The Eagles trail with a total of 95 million views, using popular hashtags such as #philadelphiaeagles, #gobirds and #eaglesvschiefs.

Super-star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is winning in popularity by a landslide over fellow teammate, Patrick Mahomes; Travis’ brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. In a video recorded by a fan and posted on TikTok, Hurts can be seen standing on the sideline with a headset on chewing a piece of gum.

However, where the Chiefs win in popularity by many viewers, the Eagles come out on top with their fan base being a younger demographic by over 60 percent.

Super Bowl LVII is set to become one of the most exciting and memorable championship games to date. It will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. CT.

