Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

Gabe Cooper, the owner of Noggin Boss, says they were dominating sales at day two of the WM Phoenix Open.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.

Needless to say, they’re glad they came. “Been a Chiefs fan all my life; good to see them finally do well. They’ve got a good team, well-coached team. They’re gonna do well. I got friends from out of town; we are all hooking up; it’s great. I like the camaraderie on the team,” said Chiefs superfan Todd McMahan.

An Eagles fan, Tim Walsh, said the game brought him to Arizona. “The Super Bowl, baby! I’m an underdog team, you know? I think the Eagles have a good chance of winning, but like we do in Philly, we fly Eagles fly! Let’s go! It’s gonna be a great game, I’m excited for it, and whoever wins Sunday, I’m excited for them,” he said.

It’s important to note everyone Arizona’s Family has seen cheering on their team has been super friendly and kind to those supporting the opposing team.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site
MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses

Latest News

He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 9 Kansas gets win No. 20, easily topping Oklahoma
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: ‘Go Eagles!’
The President Harry S. Truman statue in Independence shows off a Chiefs hat and scarf ahead of...
Independence leaders, residents & businesses team up for Chiefs pride video
Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District
KC holds last Red Friday ‘Red Kingdom Rally’ before Super Bowl on Sunday