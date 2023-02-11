Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl

Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been...
Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been a member of The Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline for eight seasons.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at North Kansas City elementary schools might get to see their music teacher during the big game. Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been a member of The Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline for eight seasons.

The Chiefs Rumble Drumline perform at every home game as well as community events around the Kansas City metro area.

Haffner was one of only six members chosen to perform at this year’s Super Bowl game, performing on the snare drum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chiefs use Airshare to fly around players, executives, their families and prospective free...
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes prays before the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus ‘gets us’ to the masses
A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel...
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’

Latest News

MGN stock photo of car accident
Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70
Donna Kelce opens her half BBQ/half cheesesteak pizza.
Papa Johns teams up with Donna Kelce for half Chiefs/half Eagles pizza
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pennsylvania coroner announces death of Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl: “Go Eagles!”
The President Harry S. Truman statue in Independence shows off a Chiefs hat and scarf ahead of...
Independence leaders, residents & businesses team up for Chiefs pride video