North KC music teacher to perform at Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Students at North Kansas City elementary schools might get to see their music teacher during the big game. Jamie Haffner, a music teacher at Winnwood Elementary and Fox Hill Elementary School, has been a member of The Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline for eight seasons.

The Chiefs Rumble Drumline perform at every home game as well as community events around the Kansas City metro area.

Haffner was one of only six members chosen to perform at this year’s Super Bowl game, performing on the snare drum.

