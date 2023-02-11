Aging & Style
NASA rover finds ‘clearest evidence yet’ of ancient lake on Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA’s Curiosity rover has found what researchers are calling the “clearest evidence yet” that an ancient lake existed on Mars.

The rover recently found rocks etched with the ripples of waves in the foothills of a Martian mountain called Mount Sharp.

At the foot of the 18,000-foot mountain is a region that contains salty mineral deposits.

It’s a place researchers say they never expected to find evidence of an ancient lake, thinking the area would only show evidence of mere trickles of water.

The rocks were too hard for the rover to extract samples, but as its trek continues, researchers hope the rover will eventually find some softer spots from which to collect samples.

The Curiosity rover has been climbing the base of Mount Sharp since 2014.

Researchers believe the region holds clues about how and why Mars morphed from a watery planet into the frozen place it is today and if it means any microbial life forms ever existed on the planet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

