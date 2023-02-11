Aging & Style
KCK man seriously injured in Cass County crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured Friday night in a crash in Cass County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Missouri Highway 291, north of Wild Horse Parkway.

The 22-year-old man was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a 19-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, who was driving a red Ford Fusion.

Crash reports said the incident happened at 9:32 p.m. Friday night.

