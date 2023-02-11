Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures expected this weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Get ready for a weekend warmup! Temperatures may still start out a bit chilly Saturday morning, with lows in the teens and 20s. By the afternoon, those numbers will recover nicely. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 40s, with a few spots inching close to 50. Sunday winds continue to stir from the southwest, which will allow us to get even warmer. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 50s. We’ll continue the warming trend through Monday despite a brief cold front sliding through on Sunday evening. Our focus will then shift to a storm system that will develop out west, bringing measurable rain to the area by Tuesday.

After that system exits, look for another system to come following behind. This one looks to bring rain first late Wednesday night, with a transition to snow by Thursday. There will likely be some changes regarding the timing and track of this storm. We’ll continue to fine tune Thursday’s forecast, though, as we get closer to that time. Meanwhile, the following weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the 40s and 50s.

