FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4 p.m.

The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road.

The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a heavy build.

He was wearing a black hat, a black mask, a black jacket, a green reflective safety vest, and brown shoes.

He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency. He was on foot and went south on State Line Road.

No one was injured as a result of this robbery.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.