Driver dies from hit-and-run on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died from life-threatening injuries from a hit-and-run car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a crash around 4 a.m. on I-70 heading eastbound, west of The Paseo. The investigation revealed that a man driving a white Toyota Honda HR-V was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger driving fast. The driver of the Challenger then exited their vehicle and entered another vehicle to flee the scene.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Police have not indicated exactly how fast the driver of the Dodge was going.

This makes the fifth car crash fatality of the year in Kansas City, compared to 13 by this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

