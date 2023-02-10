Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

VIDEO: Navy hovercraft comes ashore as crews search for debris from downed Chinese balloon

A Navy vessel came ashore in South Carolina on Thursday nearly a week after a Chinese balloon was shot down in the area. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A U.S. Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday near North Myrtle Beach and caught the eye of many onlookers.

WMBF reports multiple residents shared videos of the large vessel, which was a landing craft air cushion, on the beach in the Cherry Grove area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue shared a picture with the military members and said the team was picking up some supplies for their offshore operation.

Thursday’s Navy visit comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago.

Debris from the balloon was also reportedly spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the following day.

Authorities said the Navy finished loading up needed supplies and headed back out to the Atlantic Ocean just after 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Eric Miller.
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Latest News

A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel...
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’
Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of...
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
.
Navy vessel comes ashore in South Carolina
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
In GOP-held Florida, Biden says no cuts for Social Security