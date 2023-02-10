Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One household in Kansas City just got a lot more chaotic, adding three new family members to tuck in tonight.

We first told you about these triplets when they were born in January. Now, they’re home.

The odds of having identical triplets are 1 in 200 million. Adrienne Blanford beat those odds and then some, getting to take her preemie babies home even earlier than expected.

The three girls came into this world on Jan. 11, which was about 10 weeks early.

They’ve been in the NICU getting strong and healthy while soaking up lots of cuddles from mom, dad and all the nurses.

Their initial due date was supposed to be March 15, but they busted out of University Health even before that!

“Oh they’re doing fabulous!” Adrienne said. “Well past what they were expected to do. They have been thriving. They lost their feeding tubes. They’re all in their cribs. There’s no health complications. It’s been a miracle.”

These are babies five, six and seven in the family. So, it’s safe to say mom and dad’s hands and hearts will be very full this Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Eric Miller.
Leavenworth police investigating high school student’s death as homicide
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro

Latest News

These are babies five, six and seven in the family. So, it’s safe to say mom and dad’s hands...
Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay
A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel...
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’
Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of...
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure
A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s...
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death