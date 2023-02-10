Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Missouri Capitol dome to shine red, gold for Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII

The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek...
The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday.(Gov. Mike Parson)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Capitol dome will be illuminated in red and gold as the Kansas City Chiefs seek another Super Bowl championship Sunday, February 12.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered the dome to shine the Chiefs’ colors beginning Friday through Sunday.

“The Kansas City Chiefs are Missouri’s team, and our State Capitol will shine bright in red and gold as this state and millions of fans across the Kingdom cheer them on this weekend,” Gov. Parson said.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII.

Sunday will mark the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in four years.

Parson has made his prediction on who will win the big game---the Chiefs of course.

“I’m predicting a 30-27 Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory,” said Parson. “Arizona hasn’t ever seen heat like this – Let’s Go Chiefs!”

Parson and First Lady Parson will be attending the Super Bowl.

Parson stated they have privately purchased their tickets, and aside from their standard security detail, there will be no cost to taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following...
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro
With "Super Bowl Bound" on the scoreboard behind them, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid,...
Resolution congratulating Chiefs passes Jackson County Legislature by 6-3 vote over ‘jabroni’ controversy

Latest News

Renderings showing what the NFL Draft in Kansas City will look like in April.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
For most Chiefs fans, the big event in Phoenix this weekend is the Super Bowl. But, Sunday will...
KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars align’
A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure
A look - from the air - at how the Super Bowl is kept secure
Mahomes MVP
Patrick Mahomes up for MVP award
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets the Chiefs' fans excited during the first...
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl