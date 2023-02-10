Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following...
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro
A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel...
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’

Latest News

Thieves in Las Vegas reportedly stole the catalytic converter from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Thieves target Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, steal catalytic converter
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
Lamar Johnson listens to testimony during the third day of his wrongful conviction hearing in...
Judge to announce decision in Lamar Johnson case Tuesday
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Actor Ben Cross, from left, British filmmaker Hugh Hudson, and Nigel Havers appear at...
Hugh Hudson, ‘Chariots of Fire’ director, dead at 86