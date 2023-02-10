Aging & Style
Michael Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M after misconduct claim

FILE - NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay...
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.

Irvin, 56, was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint about his behavior in a hotel on Sunday. He has worked at the network since 2009.

The lawsuit against a “Jane Doe” and Marriott International, Inc., was filed Thursday in Collin County, Texas. Marriott International declined to comment.

In interviews this week with with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said he had a conversation with a woman at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel that lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. Irvin said he didn’t know her and “there was no sexual wrongdoing.”

Irvin also said he initially didn’t remember the meeting because “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”

In his lawsuit, Irvin said he returned to the hotel, he briefly greeted, shook hands and talked with several fans, including the woman, for a few minutes before going to his room alone.

The lawsuit claims a hotel manager reported “false information” to the NFL, accusing Irvin of improper behavior toward a hotel employee. Irvin was then “shockingly woken up by a crew of security” and removed from the hotel “without any explanation or questions,” the lawsuit said.

Witnesses have come forward in Irvin’s defense, said Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well,” McCathern said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

