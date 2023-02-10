Aging & Style
Man admits to having child porn on police job interview, authorities say

Arizona authorities say 25-year-old Sergio Celaya has been arrested after he admitted to possessing child porn.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a man went from an interview for a job to being arrested.

Arizona’s Family reports that 25-year-old Sergio Celaya admitted to having videos and photos that contained child porn while taking a polygraph test.

According to the El Mirage Police Department, Celaya was taking the test as part of the interview process to become a police assistant for the department.

The 25-year-old reportedly admitted he still had sexual videos of his ex-girlfriend and him from when they were teenagers.

Police said Celaya also told them that he would go on a website where videos of underage teen girls having sex would be sent to him.

Court paperwork stated that the 25-year-old had a flash drive containing thousands of porn photos and videos, with one sexual video containing kids as young as 12-13 years old.

According to investigators, Celaya admitted to keeping the content for himself and used a virtual private network to encrypt his internet and account.

Police said he told them that he knew it was illegal to have child porn and wanted to delete the photos and videos or throw away the flash drive but kept them instead.

Detectives reported they searched Celaya’s home and found four files containing child porn on flash drives and a laptop with children between 5 and 15 years old.

Authorities said Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.

