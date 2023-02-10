Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more.

The lawsuit contains several allegations.

It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report, and that none of them had their body cameras recording until after he was on the ground.

This all started on Aug. 8, 2022, at about 10 p.m. There, police shot and killed a man at the Phillips 66 in the 5400 block of Prospect Ave.

The man suing said police detained him inside the store for several hours while the shooting investigation was going on.

The lawsuit claims that, after he was allowed to leave the store, he lingered in the parking lot near the shooting scene.

He was told that he was too close, then backed up to leave. The police said he wasn’t complying and arrested him. He then faceplanted into the pavement, which caused him to bleed profusely.

In their reports, two officers wrote that he fell because he was resisting arrest.

However, the lawsuit alleges that video from the store and a bystander shows that he wasn’t jerking his arms as described.

The personal injury suit claims the man “experienced bodily injury, pain and suffering, facial disfigurement and numbness, headaches and PTSD.”

KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department for comment. At 6:30 p.m., the department said:

“Generally we do not comment on pending civil litigation, additionally there is an ongoing criminal investigation in this incident.

Once that investigation is complete, we will submit a case file to the prosecutor’s office for their review and recommendation.”

