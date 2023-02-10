KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021.

On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

While he was being treated, it was determined that he had been shot. Detectives were notified at a later time that Young had passed away.

Now, the police are sharing a picture of Young and a vehicle similar to the one he was driving in the hopes of solving the case.

The police said he was driving the vehicle in the Blue Hills area of KC on the evening of Oct. 22, 2021.

Anyone with information about what happened to Joseph Young is urged to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. If you were in the area at the time and think you remember seeing anything, make the call.

