KC vs. Philly: White House press secretary accepts bet from Kansas, Missouri reps

Pitting Philly cheesestakes against Kansas City barbecue, White House Press Secretary Karine...
Pitting Philly cheesestakes against Kansas City barbecue, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has accepted a friendly Super Bowl bet from Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has accepted a Super Bowl bet from Reps. Sharice Davids and Emanuel Cleaver.

Last week, the Kansas and Missouri representatives issued the challenge to Karine Jean-Pierre after she called the Philadelphia Eagles “future Super Bowl champions.”

“I’ve always said I’ll stand up to the president when he’s wrong, and this is definitely one of those times,” said Rep. Davids, who represents Kansas’ third district. “But I’ll let Kansas City do the real talking this Sunday.” 

Cleaver put KC BBQ on the line. Friday on Twitter, Jean-Pierre responded with Philly cheesesteaks.

“I understand that Congresswoman Davids and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver have challenged me to a bet on the Super Bowl, and I’ll gladly accept some Kansas City BBQ for my team when the Eagles win,” Jean-Pierre said. “In the unlikely event that the Eagles don’t, I’ll happily send over some Philly cheesesteaks. Fly Eagles Fly.”

