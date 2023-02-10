KC native instrumental to Phoenix Open celebrates seeing ‘the stars align’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most Chiefs fans, the big event in Phoenix this weekend is the Super Bowl. But, Sunday will also be the final day of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the best attended golf tournament in the world. It attracts more than 700,000 fans each year over the weeklong event.

“It’s the perfect alignment of stars,” said Kevin Kopp, a Kansas City native who has been a big part of the Phoenix Open since moving to the area about 20 years ago.

Kopp played football for Rockhurst High School, then for KU back in the ‘90s.

“I never thought I’d be able to recreate that feeling, that camaraderie,” Kopp reflected.

Then, he and his wife moved to Phoenix and he joined the Thunderbirds. They’re the volunteer philanthropic group that organizes the Phoenix Open and raises millions for local charities.

The final round takes place on Sunday. It’s when the final putt drops. It’s when the champion is crowned. It’s the culmination of a full year of fundraising and organizing. Kopp has been there every year for 14 years.

“To be there on Sunday, it’s a big deal,” Kopp emphasized. “And so, I thought about it for two seconds and then I go, ‘How about them Chiefs!’”

The Phoenix Open doesn’t get quite as loud as Arrowhead Stadium, but it’s atypically loud and boozy for a PGA event. When golfer Sam Ryder made a hole-in-one last year on the 16th hole, fans jumped up screaming, spewing beer across the green. It wasn’t that far off from what Kopp experienced attending the AFC Championship game a little over a week ago.

“Beers are flying. Hot dogs are flying,” Kopp recounted. “My mind instantly switched to, ‘Oh my gosh, next week in Phoenix for the open, with the Chiefs out here, it’s going to be epic.’”

His fellow Thunderbirds gladly gave him a hall pass to see his hometown team, but he joked that they might put him on port-a-potty duty as playful punishment.

