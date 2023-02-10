Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Tailgate Recipe
Outside Your Window

Judge to announce decision in Lamar Johnson case Tuesday

Lamar Johnson listens to testimony during the third day of his wrongful conviction hearing in...
Lamar Johnson listens to testimony during the third day of his wrongful conviction hearing in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, Pool)(David Carson | AP)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Judge David Mason will announce his decision in the Lamar Johnson case on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

This follows a week-long December hearing into Johnson’s current murder conviction of Marcus Boyd who was shot and killed on a Saint Louis porch in 1994.

Johnson has sworn he is innocent in the case and has spent 28 years in prison. Johnson previously expressed confidence that if the case ever returned to court, he’d be freed.

“I mean, I believe in God. I believe that he had a purpose for me other than to spend the rest of my life in prison,” said Johnson.

He quoted scripture Numbers 32:23: “Be sure your sins will find you out.”

“I think you can lie, you can deny, you can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way,” Johnson said. “I’m comforted in that.”

ALSO READ: Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?

Johnson said he believes any impartial judge will be able to see his innocence.

Johnson’s legal team pointed out that two others have confessed to the crime, clearing Johnson. One testified in the December hearing detailing how and why the murder took place.

The only eyewitness to the crime also testified he couldn’t really see anything that night and felt pressured to pick Johnson.

But it took years to even get the case before a judge even when the prosecutor admitted it was a wrongful conviction. Johnson’s current legal team, which includes Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, described a hostile process in court records.

Attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General’s office submitted a final brief containing eight pictures with black or red lines drawn on Johnson’s face. They continue to argue there is something unique about his face where a person could credibly identify a masked gunman running in the dark even if that person could only see the eyes.

It’s a highly-anticipated legal decision that has drawn national attention.

ALSO READ: ‘You can hide the truth, but eventually it’s going to find a way’; Lamar Johnson remains

For more KCTV5 Investigates stories, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your full Winter Storm Coverage on KCTV5
Winter Weather Coverage: Traffic, Forecast, Power Outages, Closings
Many schools will be closed on Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following...
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast on this Weather Alert Day.
FORECAST: Multiple inches of snow in the Kansas City metro
A local couple estimates they have $20,000 in vet bills after their dogs were caught in steel...
Plan to trap coyotes in Mission Hills called ‘cruel, unnecessary, and incredibly stupid’

Latest News

The KCPD shared a picture of Joseph Young and a truck similar to the one he was driving in...
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey
MO attorney general calls for moratorium on puberty blockers for children during investigation into St. Louis transgender center
"The photographs shown are more than a year old and Breadson’s appearance is likely to have...
FBI looking for missing child who may be in Kansas City area
The Kansas Senate has introduced a bill that could lead to the cultivation, distribution, sale,...
Medicinal cannabis bill for eligible veterans introduced in the Senate