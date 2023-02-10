Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the Kansas City Chiefs players and executives’ family members are en route to the Super Bowl using Airshare, the official private aviation partner of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

They fly 25,000 hours a year, with 300 employees---150 are full-time pilots.

The Chiefs partnership started around 10 years ago, and the Mahomes partnership started in 2017 when he was drafted. Head Coach Andy Reid and his wife use it often, the Chiefs executives utilize it to visit free agents or bring them here to the city.

KCTV5 got an inside look at their Challenger 350 Friday morning leading up to the big game Sunday.

“It’s really been a front office tool more than anything, to help them build the team that we see today,” said Airshare President and CEO John Owen.

The pilots are in Kansas City for the time being, because they can get the call to pick up members of the team and their families at any minute. The company is based in Kansas City, and they fly out of the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Owen said they’ve been prepping for these last few weeks, but it was in full effect once Harrison Butker’s field goal went in to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game

“We’ve got probably a dozen or two airplanes going back and forth to Scottsdale this week, and it’s crazy,” said Owen.

“My dad had season tickets growing up, went to a lot of the games, and met players back then. It’s been great to meet players of today and just be part of that experience,” said Airshare Pilot Brad Zelk.

Airshare Captain Sam Harvey said, “I think just having a homegrown company, from Kansas City, supporting the Chiefs and this partnership, taking them out to the Super Bowl — I think it’s just a great opportunity to put us on the map.”

The play on the field matters the most, but Airshare helps glide the team forward, all the way to the Super Bowl again.

“Whether it’s the (NFL) Combine, recruiting, whether it’s a last-minute free agent signings---to see that the work that we’ve helped the Chiefs do to get to this period that they’re in today and this week is pretty exciting for us,” Harvey said.

Airshare was showcased on the Chiefs’ Youtube “Work to Win” episodes showing them bringing in free agents like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Justin Reid, along with the team’s new draft picks.

