FORECAST: Chilly temps Friday, but warmer weather this weekend

High pressure continues to build throughout the region Friday. Meanwhile, chillier northerly track of wind filters through the region. This will be the reason for colder temperatures for the morning and chilly conditions during the afternoon. We start off in the lower and middle 20s, and will gradually climb into the upper 30s by the time the kids get done with school. Cloudy skies will break, and bits of sunshine are expected throughout the afternoon.

As we continue into the weekend, high pressure will slowly transfer to the east. This will allow for a southerly flow of warmer air to develop across the Missouri River Valley. Upper 40s and lower 50s will be coming for daytime high temperatures on Saturday, and by the big game Sunday, highs are expected in the middle and upper 50s.

Moving forward to next week, a new area of low pressure continues to develop from the southwest and is expected to interact with our area by Valentine’s Day. At this time, heavy rain is looking likely, but the models begin to split in regard to the next few days. Some of our models indicate we could see a significant amount of snowfall, perhaps Wednesday or Thursday, with the exit of this area of low pressure. The other half says very little snow is expected. It will be a storm system. We will monitor closely, but be ready for umbrellas and jacket weather on Tuesday.

